Chiefs clinch home field advantage after missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a first-round bye in the playoffs after clinching the AFC’s top seed on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns as KC knocked off the Falcons 17-14 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs improved to 14-and-1 on the season, locking up the best record in the AFC as well as the entire NFL. Kansas City also matched a franchise record with its 10th-straight win. Travis Kelce made history as well after reaching 1,426 receiving yards for the season, which breaks the NFL record for a tight end. Matt Ryan threw for 300 yards and two TD’s for Atlanta, which dropped to 4-and-11. Calvin Ridley posted 130 receiving yards in the setback.

Chiefs clinch the best record in the NFL! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Cmt8sBjLqQ — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) December 28, 2020

Next up for the Chiefs will be the season finale against the L.A. Chargers

>>Chargers Beat Broncos For Third Straight Win

(Inglewood, CA) — Michael Badgley booted a 37-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining as the Chargers beat the Broncos 19-16 in Inglewood. Badgley’s fourth field goal of the game was needed after Los Angeles blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead. Justin Herbert threw for 253 yards and a touchdown for the Bolts, who improved to 6-and-9 with their third straight win. Drew Lock finished 24-of-47 for 264 yards and two interceptions for Denver, which dropped to 5-and-10. Lock also ran in for the Broncos’ lone touchdown during their 13-point fourth quarter rally that tied the game late.