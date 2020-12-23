Names released of 24 people pardoned, 4 others getting sentences commuted in Missouri

On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson pardoned 24 individuals and commuted the prison sentences of four others. Today, his office has released their names.

Commutations:

Gary Mitchell

Jason Norman

Darrell Harris

Anne Coke

Pardons:

Robert Sutton

Jennifer Love

Randy Williams

Gary Olenhouse

Darryl Lennard

Brian Jennings

Vanessa Harris

Floyd Ferrell

Billy Carter

Rodney Hurst

Ardester Williams

Steven Kreeger

Bruce Orman

George Humphrey

Ronald Klingsmith

Gary Walton, Sr.

Jamie Nanney

Larry Nolen

Kathy Hester-Kirksey

Cyndi Beech-Edgell

Irby Doyle

Troy Martin

Clay Pummil

Nathan Lovellette

Parson’s office says the governor has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and intends to keep working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. At last report, his office says the state has nearly 3,700 pending clemency requests.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet