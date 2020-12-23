Mizzou pulls one out late over Bradley

Mizzou senior Jeremiah Tilmon converted a pass from Xavier Pinson to tie the game, then hit his free throw after he was fouled to complete the three-point play and give the Tigers a 54-53 win over Bradley on Tuesday night. Tilmon’s game-winning play with 1.0 second left lifted the Tigers to 6-0 for the 23rd time in program history, and the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Both teams were solid defensively in the first half with the Tigers up 21-19 at the break. The Tigers held Bradley to just 19 first-half points, the lowest point total by a Mizzou opponent since the Tigers held Chicago State to 14 in a half last season. Bradley led by as many as eight in the second half, as Mizzou struggled with shooting, but closed the game on a 12-4 run.

Pinson led the team offensively with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Tilmon scored 12 points, 11 of which came in the second half, and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Bradley was 2-for-18 from three and Mizzou was 3-for-21.

Mizzou tips off SEC play, as the Tigers host Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on SEC Network.