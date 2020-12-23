Missouri state offices to be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

An executive order signed by Missouri’s governor this month closes most state offices on Christmas Eve.

With Governor Mike Parson’s signature, most state offices will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“It has been a challenging year for the state of Missouri, but we are so thankful for our state team members,” Governor Parson says, in a written statement. “While we can never thank them enough for their hard work, this is one small way we can show our appreciation. This Christmas, may we all take time to rejoice with loved ones and reflect on the blessings we have in our lives. Teresa and I wish everyone peace, health and happiness throughout the coming year. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Parson’s executive order impacts state employees in all 114 counties and St. Louis City. The biggest impact is in Jefferson City, which has more than 14,000 state employees. State government remains the largest employer in Jefferson City.

State prisons will still operate during Christmas, and the order does not impact emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

