Mahomes, six other Chiefs named to Pro Bowl team

Patrick Mahomes headlines the Chiefs’ 2021 AFC Pro Bowlers as the starting quarterback. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Eric Fisher, Frank Clark, Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu were also named to the team. Mahomes is a candidate for league MVP honors. He leads the NFL with 4,462 passing yards. The Pro Bowl was originally scheduled for January 31st in Las Vegas but was canceled due to COVID-19.

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs will welcome the Falcons to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City has now won nine straight to get to 13-and-1, which is currently the number-one seed in the AFC. The Chiefs will close out the season the following weekend against the Chargers.

(Cincinnati, OH) — Ryan Finley threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bengals upset the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati. Giovani Bernard also rushed for a score and caught a touchdown for Cincinnati. The Bengals improve to 3-10-and-1. Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 170 yards, a touchdown and a pick for the Steelers. Big Ben had just 19 passing yards in the first half. Benny Snell Junior and Diontae Johnson each scored for Pittsburgh, which falls to 11-and-3 after an 11-and-0 start to the season.