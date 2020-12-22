Iowa halts practices. Still hopes to play Mizzou in next week’s Music City Bowl

No. 17 Iowa has paused football activities for five days because of a COVID-19 outbreak but is hopeful to play in next week’s Music City Bowl in Nashville against Mizzou. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said the team wants to play in the bowl game and they will continue to prepare. Ferentz himself is in quarantine after testing positive earlier this month. According to Radio Iowa, Ferentz is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27th.

The Music City Bowl is scheduled for December 30th at 2:30 p.m.