Chiefs hold off Saints in Brees return. Edwards-Helaire leaves game with injury

>>Chiefs Bump Off Saints

Patrick Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Saints in New Orleans. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mercole Hardman caught touchdowns. Le’Veon Bell ran for a TD on the ground. The Chiefs are 13-and-1.

>>Edwards-Helaire Injures Leg, Hip In Win

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left late in the fourth quarter with a leg and hip injury in the win over the Saints. Initial X-rays were negative. He will likely have a MRI today to learn the extent of the injury. Head coach Andy Reid says it is unclear how much time the rookie first-round pick will miss.

Around the NFL:

>>Browns Flatten Giants On Sunday Night Football

(East Rutherford, NJ) — Baker Mayfield threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns flattened the Giants 20-6 on Sunday Night Football in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper each caught touchdowns for Cleveland. Nick Chubb rushed for 50 yards and a score for the Browns, who move to 10-and-4 on the season. It’s the first double-digit win season for Cleveland since 2007. Colt McCoy threw for 221 yards in defeat for New York. Graham Gano made two field goals as the Giants fall to 5-and-9.

>>Bills Hammer Broncos in Denver

(Denver, CO) — Josh Allen threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more as the Bills beat up the Broncos 48-19 in Denver. Stefon Diggs had 11 catches for 147 yards while Cole Beasley had eight for 112 yards in the win. Dawson Knox and Jake Kumerow had touchdown grabs for Buffalo as they moved to 11-and-3. With the ‘W’, Buffalo clinched their first AFC East crown since 1995. Melvin Gordon the Third ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns as Denver fell to 5-and-9. Drew Lock threw for 132 yards and a touchdown to Noah Fant, who had eight catches in the loss.

>>Jets Snap Winless Streak, Top Rams in LA

(Inglewood, CA) — The Jets snapped a 13-game losing streak and won their first game of the season by beating the Rams 23-20 in Inglewood. Frank Gore had 59 yards rushing and a touchdown while Ty Johnson had six catches for 39 yards and a score. Sam Darnold had 207 yards and a touchdown in the win for New York, which moves to 1-and-13. Jared Goff threw for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the loss. Tyler Higbee had four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown while Robert Woods had six grabs for 56 yards and a score as LA fell to 9-and-5.

>>Steelers Meet Bengals On Monday Night Football

(Cincinnati, OH) — Two teams looking to halt losing streaks meet on Monday Night Football as the Steelers travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Having lost two-straight games, Pittsburgh will have to deal with losing another offensive lineman as Matt Feiler is out for the season. Ben Roethlisberger remains the rock on the offense, throwing for 29 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. The Steelers are 11-and-2. Cincinnati is back to having a big question mark at quarterback as Brandon Allen is back at practice, but Ryan Finley has been taking all of the first-team snaps this week. The Bengals offense has actually been more prolific than the Steelers offense, outgaining them 345 yards to 343 yards this season, however, they’re scoring eight points fewer per game. The Bengals are 2-10-and-1.