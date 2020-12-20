Mizzou to face Iowa in Music City Bowl on Dec 30

The Mizzou Tigers are headed to Nashville, home of SEC East rival Vanderbilt, for the Music City Bowl. Mizzou will face No. 17 Iowa on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Missouri time on ESPN.

Mizzou finished the season 5-5 after a 51-32 loss at Mississippi State. The Hawkeyes finished 6-2. Iowa opened the season with losses to Purdue and Northwestern but won their final six straight wins. Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mizzou is bowling again after a 2018 Liberty Bowl appearance. The Tigers lost to Oklahoma State. Mizzou and Iowa met in the 2010 Insight Bowl, a 27-24 loss for the Tigers.

This will be Mizzou’s 14th bowl appearance since 2003. The Tigers are 6-6 in that span and 2-1 vs the Big Ten during that time frame.