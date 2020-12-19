WATCH: From starting QB to safety, Shawn Robinson staying committed to Mizzou

Former TCU transfer Shawn Robinson came to Mizzou to continue his career at quarterback. After being replaced by Connor Bazelak early in the season, Robinson was approached a month ago by head coach Eli Drinkwitz to consider a change to defense. Instead of opting to leave and transfer to another school to play QB, Robinson decided to stay and make the change to safety.

During Saturday’s 51-32 loss to Mississippi State, one of the few bright spots in the game, was Robinson’s interception in the fourth quarter.

Robinson said he’s committed to switching sides of the ball, he’s committed to his teammates and committed to succeeding at Mizzou.