Mizzou women pick up program’s 800th win

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (3-1, 0-0 SEC) recorded the 800th victory in its program history Saturday following a dominant 88-49 triumph over Oral Roberts. Five different Tigers posted double-digit points against the Golden Eagles, led by 14 from redshirt junior forward Ladazhia Williams.

Williams and sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell have now surpassed 10-plus points in all four games played this season. Blackwell led a strong showing from beyond the arc by the Tigers, personally knocking in a trio of three pointers. Overall Saturday, Mizzou produced a season-best 10-made three pointers on season-high 45% shooting from deep.

Mizzou is right back at it Sunday afternoon inside Mizzou Arena, as it hosts Southern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Salukis’ matchup will broadcast live on SEC Network + via WatchESPN.

Story: Mizzou Athletics