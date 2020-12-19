WATCH: Eli disappointed in loss but looking forward to bowl game for Mizzou

Mississippi State’s Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 51-32 victory over Mizzou on Saturday against a depleted defense and an offense that failed to execute. Mizzou was down to 53 scholarship players for their tenth and final regular season game.

Conner Bazelak was 22 of 38 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Larry Rountree led all rushers with 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Former starting quarterback Shawn Robinson moved to the defensive side of the ball to help a secondary decimated by injuries. Robinson came up with an interception.

Mizzou finishes in third place in the SEC East. The Tigers will receive a bowl invite on Sunday.