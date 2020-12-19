20th ranked Missouri State upset on home court

Missouri State’s JQH Arena-record 16-game home winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon as South Dakota State, which earned its third top-25 win of the season and is receiving votes in both major polls, scored a 60-52 upset victory in the No. 20 Lady Bears’ non-conference finale.

Down 55-49 score with 3:27 on the clock, MSU didn’t score again until the final 25 seconds remaining. The Jackrabbits were solid at the foul line, going 6-for-10 in the final 66 seconds and 17-for-25 in the game as the Lady Bears got no closer than six points down the home stretch.

Missouri State is off until Jan. 1 and 2 when the Lady Bears travel to UNI for a two-game set to begin Missouri Valley Conference play and defense of their league championship. Games start at 2 p.m. both days.