Tigers super fan shuts down my take on Mizzou recruiting (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I got put in my place by a Mizzou fan on my take on football recruiting.

Hot takes on Tershawn Wharton and Yasir Durant of the Chiefs. Homegrown college talent from Missouri helping the Chiefs.

Mike Matheny gave a very interesting and insightful answer about the defensive shift in baseball. It was encouraging and also discouraging on the state of Major League Baseball.

Plus the usual nonsense you’ve come to expect from the podcast.