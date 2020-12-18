SLU notches another win, now 6-0

Javonte Perkins poured in 20 points as Saint Louis walked away with an 80-69 win over NC State at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis outscored North Carolina State 32-14 over the final 11 minutes. The win lifted the Billikens to 6-and-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Perkins tied for game-high scoring honors including 16 in a second half that saw Saint Louis shoot 59 percent (17-of-29) from the field. Perkins matched his season high of five rebounds. Jordan Goodwin registered his 28th career double-double, and fifth in six games this season, with 16 points and a season- and game-high 15 rebounds. Goodwin added a season- and game-high five assists.

The Billikens face their first road test of the season Sunday against Minnesota. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.