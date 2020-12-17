Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Missouri State’s hot shooting tops William Jewell

Missouri State’s hot shooting tops William Jewell

By

The Missouri State men’s basketball team finally got the opportunity to play and they came out shooting, getting a game high 20 points from senior Gaige Prim, the Bears beat visiting William Jewell College, 73-64, Wednesday in the season opener at JQH Arena.

Missouri State (1-0) shot 67 percent in the second half and 52.5 percent for the game while dishing out 19 assists. Prim finished 9-of-11 from the field for a game high, with eight assists and six rebounds. Ja’Monta Black added a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State, while Isiaih Mosley added 13 points, and Jared Ridder posted 10 in his first start since 2018-19.

The visiting Cardinals were led Grant Stubbs’ 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri State will entertain Northwestern State (1-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m., before hosting Little Rock (3-2) on Dec. 21, also at 7 p.m

Subscribe to our daily newsletter