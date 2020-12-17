Missouri State’s hot shooting tops William Jewell

The Missouri State men’s basketball team finally got the opportunity to play and they came out shooting, getting a game high 20 points from senior Gaige Prim, the Bears beat visiting William Jewell College, 73-64, Wednesday in the season opener at JQH Arena.

Missouri State (1-0) shot 67 percent in the second half and 52.5 percent for the game while dishing out 19 assists. Prim finished 9-of-11 from the field for a game high, with eight assists and six rebounds. Ja’Monta Black added a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State, while Isiaih Mosley added 13 points, and Jared Ridder posted 10 in his first start since 2018-19.

The visiting Cardinals were led Grant Stubbs’ 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri State will entertain Northwestern State (1-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m., before hosting Little Rock (3-2) on Dec. 21, also at 7 p.m