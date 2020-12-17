Missouri recreational equipment manufacturer to expand and create 82 new jobs

A southwest Missouri company called PlayPower is creating 82 new positions and investing more than $2 million to expand its site in Monett by 15,000 square feet. Gov. Mike Parson’s Office tells Missourinet the company is also expanding the location to make it PlayPower’s North American Center of Excellence.

The company has other locations in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Texas, Mexico, England, Scotland, Poland and Sweden.

PlayPower is an international manufacturer of outdoor recreational items, including commercial playground equipment, boat docks and personal watercraft.

A press release from Parson’s office says PlayPower is using the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. In addition, PlayPower is partnering with Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development, to provide training and recruitment assistance that is tailored to meet the specific workforce needs of the company.

