Fast start leads to win for Mizzou women

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (2-1, 0-0 SEC) jumped out to an early lead scoring 17 of the game’s first 19 points, defeating New Orleans, 84-45 on Wednesday evening at Mizzou Arena. Aijha Blackwell led the Tigers with a 16-point and eight-rebound night. Mizzou shot 63.2 percent (36-of-57) in the game, the 10th-best mark in program history. The Tigers also grabbed 51 rebounds, its best mark since the 2018-19 season-opener (Nov. 6, 2018, 52 at Western Illinois) and dished out 22 assists, the most by a Tiger team since Feb. 22, 2018 (24 vs. Vanderbilt).

Mizzou’s 39-point margin of victory was its largest since a 42-point victory over Southeast Missouri State (74-32) on Dec. 2, 2015.

Robin Pingeton says the key for this team is to just get games under their belt after they paused activities for two weeks. Mizzou will continue its jam-packed week of basketball on Saturday, as the Tigers host Oral Roberts at 12:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network +. It will be the first game of a back-to-back, as Mizzou then faces Southern Illinois on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.