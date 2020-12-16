SLU Billikens off to first 5-0 start since 2013-14

Jordan Goodwin posted game highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 78-59 victory over Indiana State at Chaifetz Arena. The win lifted the Billikens to 5-and-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Goodwin, whose 22 points are also his season high, was joined in double figures by Javonte Perkins (18) and Marten Linssen (10). Goodwin also matched his season best of 11 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 39-26 advantage on the glass. Yuri Collins led all players with a season-high 10 assists and added a game-high and season-high-tying three steals. Hasahn French scored eight points, equaled his season high of eight rebounds, and added a game- and season-high three blocks.

The Billikens shot 56.7 percent (34-of-60), outscored Indiana State 48-18 in points in the paint, and limited the Sycamores to 35.8 percent (19-of-53).

SLU hosts North Carolina State tomorrow night.

Story: SLU Athletics