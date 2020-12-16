QB Robinson played on special teams. That plus other Mizzou surprises Eli dropped on us (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Tuesday was a day of plenty surprises from Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz. For starters, his former starting QB is now a star on special teams and NOBODY knew about it! Who will fill out the defensive line on Saturday at Mississippi State? The whole line is questionable. Last week, Eli did a good job of covering up his disapproval of the SEC’s targeting call on Nick Bolton. This week he wasn’t so subtle after a hit against his QB.