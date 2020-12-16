Missourinet

QB Robinson played on special teams. That plus other Mizzou surprises Eli dropped on us (PODCAST)

Tuesday was a day of plenty surprises from Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz. For starters, his former starting QB is now a star on special teams and NOBODY knew about it!  Who will fill out the defensive line on Saturday at Mississippi State? The whole line is questionable.  Last week, Eli did a good job of covering up his disapproval of the SEC’s targeting call on Nick Bolton. This week he wasn’t so subtle after a hit against his QB.

