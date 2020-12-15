Dru Smith named SEC Player of the Week

Missouri guard Dru Smith, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound senior from Evansville, Ind., was named SEC Player of the Week after he averaged 16 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists in wins over Liberty and No. 6 Illinois. Smith guarded the opponent’s best player for nearly the entirety of each win and led Mizzou in scoring against the Illini, helping the Tigers start 5-0 for the first time since 2013 and knock off a Top-6 opponent for the first time since 2014. Smith shot 12-of-13 from the free throw line for the week.

