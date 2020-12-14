Chiefs win fifth straight AFC West Division title, Steelers lose

The Chiefs overcame four turnovers and a 10-point deficit to defeat the Dolphins 33-27 in Miami to clinch their fifth straight AFC West title. Patrick Mahomes threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns, but was also picked off three times. Tyreek Hill had a 44-yard touchdown catch and a 32-yard TD run. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and a score. The Chiefs improve to 12-and-1.

>>Bills Hand Steelers Second Straight Loss

(Orchard Park, NY) — Josh Allen threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to help the Bills pull away for a 26-15 win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Buffalo. Taron Johnson’s 51-yard interception return for a score just before halftime put the Bills ahead to stay at 9-7. TD passes to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis extended the lead to 23-7 and Buffalo held on to improve to 10-and-3. Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of TD passes for Pittsburgh, but was also picked off twice in defeat. The Steelers have lost two straight since starting the season 11-and-0.

>>Rivers, Colts Blow Past Raiders

(Las Vegas, NV) — Philip Rivers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts beat up the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas. Jonathan Taylor had 150 yards on the ground and two TD’s as Indianapolis moved to 9-and-4. TY Hilton hauled in five catches for 86 yards and two scores in the win. Khari Willis had a 50-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter to cap the win for Indy. Derek Carr had 316 yards passing, two touchdowns, a third rushing, and two picks for Las Vegas. Nelson Agholor caught five balls for 100 yards and a TD for the Raiders, who are 7-and-6 overall and 2-and-4 at their new home.

>>Lock’s Four TD Passes Leads Broncos Past Panthers

(Charlotte, NC) — Drew Lock threw a career-high four touchdown passes to lead the Broncos past the Panthers 32-27 in Charlotte. Lock finished 21-of-27 for 280 yards through the air. KJ Hamler had two TD catches, while Tim Patrick and Nick Vannett also scored for Denver, which ended a two-game skid and improved to 5-and-8 overall. Diontae Spencer had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring for the Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater was 30-of-40 for 283 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Panthers, who slipped to 4-and-9. Mike Davis added 51 yards and two scores on 11 carries in defeat.

>>Chargers Beat Falcons With Last-Second FG

(Inglewood, CA) — Michael Badgley booted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chargers to a 20-17 win over the Falcons at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Los Angeles. His 12-yard strike to Tyron Johnson late in the third quarter tied the game at 17 for the Bolts, who improved to 4-and-9. Wide receiver Russell Gage threw the first TD on a trick play for Atlanta. Matt Ryan also had a TD pass but was picked off three times in defeat. The Falcons have dropped three of their last four games to fall to 4-and-9.