VIDEO “Disappointed in the result, not the team.” Drinkwitz responds after Mizzou’s blowout loss to Georgia

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz admits the Tigers are not on the same level of talent or depth as the Georgia Bulldogs after Saturday’s 49-14 final in Columbia. The Tigers were down to just 59-scholarship players for the home finale. With the loss the Tigers drop to 5-4 overall and wrap up the season next week at Mississippi State.

Georgia’s JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens, and Zamir White ran for 126 yards while gaining 615 yards. The Georgia defense limited Mizzou to just 200 total yards of offense.

Mizzou rallied to tie the game late in the first half on a Larry Rountree touchdown run after a blocked punt set the Tigers up at the Georgia one-yard line, but Pickens pulled in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half. The Georgia duo connected again on the first drive of the second half, with Pickens blowing past the Tigers defense on a slant route for a 31 yard TD.

Rountree, who had rushed for more than 180 yards in each of the last two games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, managed just 16 yards on 14 carries. Chalk this up under the ‘Tweets that didn’t age well’ category.

835 rushing yards for Rountree. Here’s my hot take. He’s go over the 1,000 yd mark today. #MIZ — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) December 12, 2020

Connor Bazelak completed 17-of-28 passes for 139 yards.

Mizzou has now allowed 35 or more points in six of their nine games and 97 points in the last two.