Royals catcher Salvador Perez is the American League Comeback Player of the Year. After missing all of 2019 following Tommy John elbow surgery, Perez returned to hit a career-high .333 with 11 home runs in just 37 games. Salvy also missed the beginning of Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19 and he also missed over three weeks during the season because of a rare eye condition that caused blurriness.

