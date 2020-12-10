No solution to college football’s subjective targeting call (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

After Saturday’s 50-48 win over Arkansas, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz agreed with the targeting penalty given to linebacker Nick Bolton. I didn’t agree with the call, but I’m not sure I understand the rule. So I asked Coach Drinkwitz and after you hear his answer you’ll understand nobody has a clear understanding of the rule.

That’s just a future NFL player making a big time hit over a 170 pound WR@SEC officiating is horrible. — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) December 5, 2020