Governor’s inauguration to celebrate Missouri’s rich history

When Gov. Mike Parson takes the oath of office next month, his inauguration will look and feel like a celebration of the state’s 57th governor making his mark on history and a celebration of Missouri officially becoming a state. That’s according to Parson’s campaign manager Steele Shippy. He tells Missourinet the Inaugural events will be historic.

“It’s also the bicentennial,” says Shippy. “So, there’s a lot of focus around celebrating the state’s rich heritage and history. There’s going to be elements of not just about the governor – it’s about celebrating our state at the same time.”

August 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state of the United States.

First Lady Teresa Parson and GOP ally James Harris are serving as co-chairs of the governor’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee. About 50 of the governor’s close friends and supporters are serving on the panel.

“To kick off Missouri’s bicentennial, we will celebrate our state’s rich heritage with a historic Bicentennial Inauguration,” First Lady Teresa Parson says in a press release. “The strong bonds that tie Missourians together have endured for over 200 years and will provide the strength needed to continue moving Missouri forward.”

The inaugural events will kick off with a prayer service on January 9 in the governor’s hometown of Bolivar in southwest Missouri. The gathering will be at Southwest Baptist University at 4 p.m.

The traditional ceremony of the governor taking the oath of office will be on January 11 at 11:30 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Other statewide elected officials being sworn in at the ceremony include Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

The crowd at the ceremony can expect a 19-gun salute and a Missouri National Guard flyover has been requested.

The press release says the committee has consulted with state and local health officials and will follow their guidance to protect the attendees, participants, and staff from COVID-19. Health and security screenings will be conducted. Masks will be provided and encouraged. Social distancing measures will be taken and hand sanitizer will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to help with social distancing efforts. More information, including how to request tickets to the events, will be announced at a future date.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the committee will release information about future inaugural events, such as the traditional inaugural ball and parade, in conjunction with Missouri’s bicentennial celebrations later in 2021.

“As we learn more about COVID-19 and how it’s progressing or regressing, that will dictate what types of events or the timing of those events,” Shippy says.

Shippy did not have information about the cost associated with these events. Parson’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee is raising money for them through a newly-created 501c4 organization called Moving Missouri Forward. The release says benefactors and their donations will be disclosed at a later date.

