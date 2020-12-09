Billikens improve to 4-0 topping Central Arkansas

Saint Louis broke open a close game with a 13-0 flurry early in the second half, and the Billikens ran their record to 4-0 with an 88-65 victory over Central Arkansas Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Jordan Goodwin tied his career high of six steals and surpassed Anthony Bonner as SLU’s all-time leader with 194 thefts. Bonner (1986-90) had 192 steals. Goodwin also turned in his 26th career double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson poured in a game-high 21 points for the Billikens, who have scored 80 or more points in each of their first four games for the first time since the 1955-56 season.

Yuri Collins tallied a career-high 12 points, led all players with nine assists and added three steals. Javonte Perkins had 10 points and four assists, and Hasahn French collected eight rebounds.