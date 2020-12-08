Royals sign first baseman Carlos Santana

The Royals signed free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana to a two-year deal on Tuesday. The contract is for $17.5 million. The 34 year old hit just .199 with a .699 OPS over 60 games in 2020, but did lead the American League with 47. The veteran switch-hitter earned his first All-Star selection in 2019 tying a career high with 34 homers.

Santana has played 11 big league seasons — 10 with the Indians spanning two stints and one with the Phillies. He’s a lifetime .248/.366/.446 hitter with 240 homers and 991 walks in 1,495 games.