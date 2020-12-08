Missouri State Lady Bears run away from Lincoln

Missouri State raced out to a 24-0 lead midway through the first quarter Monday and never looked back in a 100-38 victory against Lincoln in the home opener at JQH Arena.

The 21st-ranked Lady Bears (3-1) extended their home winning streak to 16 consecutive games, the longest at The Q and sixth-longest in school history. Junior Sydney Wilson scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Sydney Manning threatened a triple-double with 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists, while Elle Ruffridge (13) and Abi Jackson (12) joined them in double figures and eight players tallied at least eight points.

MSU will travel to Columbia on Sunday to face Mizzou. The Tigers have not played since their season opener on Nov 27. Four games have been canceled due to coronavirus issues.