Cuonzo Martin named ESPN’s National Coach of the Week

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello named Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin the National Coach of the Week after a 2-0 week with wins over No. 21 Oregon on a neutral floor and Wichita State on the road. The Tigers are 3-0 overall for the first time since 2013-14. The Tigers picked up their first win over a ranked opponent away from home since 2012 with their 83-75 victory over No. 21 Oregon.

Martin led his team to a gritty true road win over Wichita State. Mizzou beat the Shockers, 72-62, handing Wichita State its first home loss in the nonconference in 17 games.

Mizzou returns home to face the Liberty Flames (4-2) on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.