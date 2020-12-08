Bazelak, Mevis earn SEC honors

A pair of Mizzou freshmen were honored by the SEC. True freshman K Harrison Mevis was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week and RS freshman QB Connor Bazelak was named Freshman of the Week following Mizzou’s 50-48 win over Arkansas. Mizzou has now earned seven SEC weekly honors this season. Bazelak leads the way by winning SEC Freshman of the Week three times a league-high this season. Mevis earns the distinction for the first time in his career.

Bazelak is the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second straight week after a sensational performance in Mizzou’s 50-48 win over Arkansas, despite not throwing a touchdown for the second consecutive week. He went 32-for-49 (65.3 percent) for 380 yards, his second straight game over 300 yards, as he improved to 6-1 as a starter in his young career. On Mizzou’s game-winning drive with just 43 seconds remaining, he moved the offense 60 yards in seven plays, going a perfect 4-for-4 for 54 yards and three first downs on the drive. He was 8-for-11 for 150 yards in the fourth quarter as he helped rally Mizzou from down 14 points the largest fourth-quarter comeback in school history. He’s now fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game (250.3) and fifth in completion percentage. He has thrown just two interceptions on the year, the fewest of any SEC quarterback with at least five games played.

Mevis matched a school record with five field goals, the most by any kicker nationally this season, and reset the school record by scoring 20 of Mizzou’s 50 points in the win. Mevis hit the game winner from 32 yards away and also connected on FGs from 51, 29, 37 and 40 and hit all five of his PATs. Mevis now leads the nation in field goals made per game (2.0) and is fourth nationally with his 16 makes.