Alex Smith still helping the Chiefs, Adam Wainwright wins Clemente Award (PODCAST)

One of the reasons the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes and traded away Alex Smith was because Mahomes had the ability to make big plays from anywhere on the field and the knock against Smith was that he was just a game manager. That’s exactly the type of quarterback that was needed Monday. Smith helped out his former team by leading Washington to a 23-17 win over the Steelers giving Pittsburgh their first loss and moving the Chiefs into a tie for the best overall record in the NFL at 11-1. Smith was steady, 31 of 46 for 296 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers against a stingy Steelers defense.

Since 2013, Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact organization has raised over $5.8 million for charitable causes. Wainwright won the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award after being nominated for the award five times and now joins five other Cardinals — Lou Brock (1975), Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008), Carlos Beltran (2013) and Yadier Molina (2018) — who have won the award.