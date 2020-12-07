WATCH: The TD that got away!

With just under 11 minutes to play in the first half in Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game at Arrowhead, the Chiefs faced a 3rd and 10 from the Denver 40 with the scored tied 3-3. Patrick Mahomes took a shot for six and had Tyreek Hill opened, but the ball bounced off his shoulder and was ruled incomplete as Hill was tackled to the ground.

However, after a second look, NBC replays showed the ball never hit the ground and that Hill established possession of the ball.

Mahomes looked deep down the middle for Hill who had a step on his defender, but looked like he extended a little early for the pass that was perfectly placed over his shoulder. As Hill brought the ball in, it slipped out and popped into the air but as he was tackled the ball landed back on his body and he was able to secure it.

By the time fans saw the replay on the video board at Arrowhead and let out a collective gasp, it was too late for Andy Reid to throw the challenge flag as the Chiefs punted the ball away. After the game Reid said he’s never had a wide receiver tell him the “didn’t catch a ball.”

Should this have been a Tyreek Hill TD? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fDN03zBLzI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 7, 2020

“I checked with Tyreek,” Reid said afterward. “He came off, and normally you can tell with a receiver whether he had it or not — especially Tyreek — and he was surprised as any of us he ended up with the football.”