UM Curators approve study on new indoor football facility at Mizzou

The Columbian Missourian reports that during Sunday’s UM System Board of Curators’ special meeting, the board unanimously approved a feasibility study on building a larger Mizzou football indoor training facility. University leaders feel the Devine Pavilion (which is only 70 yards) limits the ability of Mizzou athletes to train year-round at the same level as other Southeastern Conference football teams. Every other SEC team has a full 100-yard indoor facility.

Construction of a second indoor practice facility has been part of a plan since at least 2011, but there has been a desire for a full-length practice facility going back to the early days of the Gary Pinkel era. The Devine Pavilion was built in 1998 at a cost of $12 million.