Mizzou Basketball off to best start in seven seasons

Mizzou Men’s Basketball picked up another road victory on Sunday, beating Wichita State, 72-62, on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2013-14. Mark Smith led all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Mizzou shot 48 percent from the field, finished with 38 points in the paint and dished 15 assists. The Tigers held the Shockers to 33 percent shooting from the floor and 28 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Mizzou improved to 4-0 all-time vs. Wichita State. After leading for 38:37 on Sunday, Mizzou has been tied or trailing its opponents for just 1:57 of total game clock through three games.

Notes:

Dru Smith now has 46 multi-assist outings in his last 48 games and has made 56 straight starts.

Kobe Brown posted his first double-figure scoring game since Feb. 22, 2020 at Arkansas.

Parker Braun hit his first career 3-pointer en route to his career-high eight points.

Mizzou will face the Liberty Flames on Wednesday night at 7:15 and then host Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game Saturday night at 7 p.m.