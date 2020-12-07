Chiefs do just enough to hold off Broncos, clinch playoff berth

The Chiefs got by the Broncos 22-16 to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s obviously a big deal — you want to find a way to get in the playoffs,” Patrick Mahomes said, “but we have bigger goals.”

Mahomes’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce late in the third quarter proved to be the difference as Kansas City improved to 11-and-1. Harrison Butker booted five field goals for the Chiefs, who trailed 10-9 at the half. Drew Lock threw two TD passes to Tim Patrick for Denver, but was also picked off twice by Tyrann Mathieu. Melvin Gordon had 131 yards rushing, including a 65-yard scamper. The Broncos have lost four-of-five to fall to 4-and-8.

“There’s no feel-good losses in this league,” Lock said. “We did play them closer than we have before, but I mean, what does that get you? Nothing. It gets you an upset locker room. It gets you a sad flight home.”

Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards.