Sporting KC bounced by Minnesota in MLS conference semifinals

Sporting Kansas City suffered a season-ending 3-0 loss to Minnesota United FC on Thursday night in the Western Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs at Children’s Mercy Park. Minnesota s scored three first-half goals in the space of 12 minutes.

Sporting manager Peter Vermes felt KC has four great chances to grab the lead in the first half before the Loons scored their three unanswered goals between the 27th and 39th minutes of the match.

This is the first time Minnesota United has won a match in Kansas City. Sporting was the number one-seed in the Western Conference.