Missouri Board of Curators call for special meeting. New football practice facility on the agenda

The Devine Pavilion (photo/Mizzou Athletics)

The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators have called a special meeting for Sunday (Dec 6) at 4:00 p.m.  A new indoor football facility is on the agenda for resolution.

Mizzou’s current indoor facility, Devine Pavilion, was built in 1998 at a cost of $12 million, and the field is only 70 yards. With a new indoor football facility, Mizzou Athletics would open up the Devine building for year round use by baseball, softball and soccer.

An MU Athletics spokesperson tells KMIZ-TV it will use private fundraising and future revenues to pay for the new facility.

