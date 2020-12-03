Pinson leads the way as Tigers control Ducks

Missouri defeated #20 Oregon 83-75 in a non-conference game in Omaha. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 22 points. Pinson scored 19 of his team-high 22 points in the second half to lead five Tigers in double figures. Mizzou shot 46.2 percent from the field and committed just seven turnovers.

The Tigers jumped out to a big lead in the first half with a 14-2 run and lead by 11 at the break, but Oregon cut the lead to five as Mizzou went a stretch of missing 15 straight shots before a three-pointer by Pinson ended the drought. Pinson followed with a nifty spin move in the lane and a 4-point play in the ensuing minutes to help secure the victory.

Mizzou is 6-and-0 all-time against the Ducks and Mizzou Athletics points out, the Tigers picked up their first win away from home against a ranked opponent since beating No. 10 Illinois on Dec. 22, 2012.

Missouri will return to the court Sunday to play at Wichita State who won their home opener 85-80 home over Oral Roberts, who the Tigers easily beat in the season opener.