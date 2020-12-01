Mizzou women’s basketball cancels three more games

Due to a combination of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Mizzou Women’s Basketball program, the program canceled games against Morehead State (Dec. 2), TCU (Dec. 6) and at Texas Tech (Dec. 10).

Mizzou will look to return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 13, when the Tigers host No. 21/25 Missouri State at Mizzou Arena. It will be the first of three-straight nonconference games for Mizzou before beginning its 16-game SEC slate. The Tigers will open the conference schedule with a home matchup against Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 31.