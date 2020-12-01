Missouri Bicentennial leaders say every county and town has a story to tell (AUDIO)

August will be the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood, and Missouri 2021 is rolling out a series of virtual programs called “First Tuesdays” that begin on December 1 at 11 a.m.

Missouri Bicentennial spokeswoman Beth Pike says each Missouri county and community has a story to tell.

“This is Missouri’s Bicentennial, it’s for everybody,” Pike says. “We really want to engage people from all 114 counties in the state, to really feel a part of it.”

The first program begins Tuesday morning, when Missouri 2021 coordinator Michael Sweeney will provide an overview of the projects and events across the state to commemorate the Bicentennial.

You can find more information about the monthly virtual programs at Missouri2021.org. August 10, 2021 will mark Missouri’s 200th anniversary as the 24th state in the United States.

Meantime, a quilt company based in northwest Missouri’s Hamilton has volunteered to stich a large quilt together that celebrates Missouri’s upcoming Bicentennial. The company is Missouri Star Quilt Company, and Ms. Pike says the quilt showcases the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style.

“It is large, it’s a huge quilt. We have it where you can see every county, including the independent city of St. Louis, because they’re not a county. They’re an independent city,” says Pike.

Missouri Bicentennial leaders say the mission of Missouri 2021 is to provide a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, both past and present.

Pike notes there is also a traveling photo exhibit and a poster contest. She also says Missouri’s PBS stations are currently working on a documentary, that will be finished in time for the Bicentennial.

