Drew Lock other Broncos QBs cleared to practice for game against the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will have a quarterback this week. ESPN reports all three Broncos QB’s on the COVID-19 list tested negative again Tuesday and can now return to practice. The Broncos were without starter Drew Lock as well as Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles during Sunday’s 31-3 home loss to the Saints after fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus last week.

The trio were identified as high-risk close contacts to Driskel and forced to quarantine. The Broncos will return to practice Wednesday as they get set to visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.