Mizzou men’s basketball adds Oregon to the schedule for this Wednesday

Mizzou Men’s Basketball has added a matchup with No. 20 Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tigers and Ducks will square off at 8 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1. No fans will be in attendance. Mizzou is 5-0 all-time against Oregon, beating the Ducks, 106-69, in 2009, and 83-80 in 2010. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs on a neutral court.

After this game, the Tigers head to Wichita State for a game on Sunday and then on Dec 9 at home against Liberty.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Oregon coach Dana Altman who had a run at Creighton from 1994-2010. In 1983, Altman accepted the head coaching position at Moberly (Mo.) Junior College, with a three-year run resulting in a staggering 94-18 record (25-9 in 1983-84; 35-5 with a third-place finish at the national tourney in 1984-85; and a 34-4 mark in 1985-86 with a sixth-place finish at nationals).

The last time Mizzou played in Omaha, they were upset as the number 2 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under Frank Haith in 2012.