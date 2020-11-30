Missourinet

Was Fuller’s appearance in the Mizzou – Vandy game just a big publicity stunt?

Outkick’s Joe Kinsey makes the argument that Vanderbilt using Sarah Fuller, the school’s soccer goalkeeper as their kicker for Saturday’s game against the Missouri Tigers, was nothing more than a publicity prop for a team that was headed to an 0-8 record. Following the game on Sunday, it was announced head coach Derek Mason was fired.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin held a Zoom chat with Fuller after the game and Fuller explained that she gave a halftime speech to the team.

Clay Travis, host on Fox Sports and main contributor to Outkick stoked the flames by tweeting, “Have you ever heard of any kicker on any football team giving a halftime speech and ripping the team for their effort and energy? I haven’t. This had to factor into Derek Mason getting fired. Had to:”

The first thought I have is that sometimes we need an outsider to point out to us all the good that surrounds us even when we think our situation is horrible. Here’s a football team that had lost their way this season with seven losses and headed to their eighth by halftime. Sarah was given a rare opportunity to step into a college football program. The opportunity was a dream come true to her. What’s wrong in pointing out that no matter how bad things seem, these guys are getting an opportunity that not people get and to take advantage of it, celebrate it and enjoy even the minor accomplishments?

What’s concerning was that if the coaching staff was approaching Fuller after the speech to say they’ve been wanting to say the same things for quite a while, then why didn’t they? It’s no surprise then that the head coach was fired after the loss. The Vandy football team needs a new direction and a new voice and perhaps it took a person on the outside, like a championship soccer player to point it out.

