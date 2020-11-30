Chiefs finish off Bucs, widen lead in AFC West

The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and held on for a 27-24 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa. Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns, all to Tyreek Hill. They combined for TD plays of 75, 44 and 20 yards

Hill ended with 13 catches for 269 yards for KC, which moved to 10-and-1 on the season. Tom Brady finished 27-of-41 for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bucs, who fell to 7-and-5. Mike Evans had two TD catches and Rob Gronkowski posted 106 receiving yards in defeat.

Mahomes had his fifth career 400-yard game, matching the total for all other Chiefs quarterbacks in the franchise’s 61-season history.

>>Falcons Rout Raiders

(Atlanta, GA) — Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and Deion Jones had a 67-yard pick six as the Falcons routed the Raiders 43-6 in Atlanta. Ito Smith ran for a score, while Calvin Ridley and Brandon Powell had TD catches for the Falcons, who moved to 4-and-7 on the season. Derek Carr finished 22-of-34 for 215 yards and the pick as the Raiders dropped to 6-and-5 with their second-straight loss. Hunter Renfrow led all receivers with seven catches for 73 yards in defeat.

>>Allen Leads Bills Past Chargers

(Orchard Park, NY) — Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Bills topped the Chargers 27-17 in Orchard Park, New York. Allen finished with 157 yards passing and 32 rushing as Buffalo improved to 8-and-3. Receiver Cole Beasley connected with Gabriel Davis in the second quarter for a 20-yard touchdown to pad the Bills’ early lead. Justin Herbert threw for 316 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss for LA. Austin Ekeler had 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards in his return from injury. The Chargers are 3-and-8.

>>Saints Handle QB-Less Broncos

(Denver, CO) — Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns as the Saints beat the quarterback-less Broncos 31-3 in Denver. Latavius Murray ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans moved to 9-and-2. Michael Thomas had four catches for 50 yards in the win. Denver was playing without a traditional quarterback as all were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kendall Hinton, who was a receiver on the practice squad, was the primary pass thrower and went 1-for-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions. The Broncos fell to 4-and-7.