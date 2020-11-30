Bazelak named SEC Freshman of the Week, Sarah Fuller Co-Special Teams honoree

The SEC selected their Player of the Week honors for Week 10 and Mizzou’s QB Connor Bazelak picked up honors along with the woman who made history on Saturday in the same game.

Sarah Fuller, PK, Vanderbilt

Fuller made history Saturday, becoming the first woman ever to officially take the field during a football game in a and major conference football game. Served as the Commodores’ primary kicker during the team’s contest at Missouri.

She took the opening kickoff of the second half against the Tigers, as her perfectly-executed kick sailed 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line. She joined the likes of New Mexico’s Katie Hnida and Kent State’s April Goss as the only females to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision contest.

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

Was sensational as he improved to 5-1 as a starting quarterback in his young career … Was highly productive and efficient despite not throwing a touchdown Saturday, going 30-of-37 (81%) with 318 passing yards. It stood as his second game this season with a completion percentage greater than 81% and 300-plus passing yards … Since 2000, Bazelak and Chase Daniel, a 2007 Heisman finalist, are the only Tiger QBs with multiple contests of 81% or higher completion percentage.

He was the first Mizzou QB to complete 30 passes in a game since Kelly Bryant did so in last year’s season-opener at Wyoming. In his six career starts, Mizzou’s freshman QB is now 134-for-183 (73.2%) for 1,416 yards and five touchdowns against only one INT, most importantly winning five of those six games.