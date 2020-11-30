$1.2 billion supplemental budget heading to Missouri Senate floor on Tuesday

The Missouri Senate is expected to vote on the proposed $1.27 billion supplemental budget Tuesday in Jefferson City.

The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a Tuesday afternoon hearing at 1 in the Senate chamber, and committee chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, will outline the bills at that time.

The full Senate will convene Tuesday at 4 p.m. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, tells Missourinet the plan is for the Senate to vote on the supplemental on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Missouri House approved the supplemental budget earlier this month, on a bipartisan 133-4 vote.

The money will provide additional resources to respond to COVID. The supplemental budget includes funding for school nutrition programs, job training grants, and it also includes $1 million for witness protection funding.

State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, is urging the Senate to add funding for daycares across the state, warning that many of them are suffering financially.

If the Senate approves the budget as is, it would go straight to the governor’s desk. If any changes are made, the budget would go to a conference committee.

