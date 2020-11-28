Rountree runs and the defense shines in Tigers shutout over Vandy

Mizzou team captain Larry Rountree rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers defense held Vanderbilt to just 185 total yards as Mizzou shutout the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field. The win improves the Tigers record to 4-3 overall.

Mizzou gained 603 total yards and in addition to Rountree’s big day, Tyler Badie had 102 receiving yards becoming the first Tiger this season to go over 100 yards this season through the air. Connor Bazelak completed 30-of-37 passes for 318 yards.

Tigers linebacker Devin Nicholson came up with a turnover for the second week in a row and Nick Bolton led the Tigers with nine tackles. Mizzou also stopped Vandy on 11-of-14 third down attempts.

Late in the game, the reserves came in to preserve the shutout and the offense tacked on more points as St. Louis native Brady Cook stepped in for Bazelak and completed all four pass attempts including a 25-yard TD to Damon Hazelton.

Mizzou has a winning record for the first time since Nov 9 when a loss to Georgia dropped the Tigers to 5-4 in 2019. The Tigers lost two of their final three games last year to finish 6-6.

Mizzou’s next game is Saturday against Arkansas in Columbia with an 11 a.m. kick.