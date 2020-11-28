Football history made Saturday in Columbia, Missouri

Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie Sarah Fuller made college football history on Saturday when she became the first female to not only appear in a Southeastern Conference football game, but the first between Power 5 schools when she kicked off to the start the second half of the Mizzou-Vandy game in Columbia, Missouri.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to.” Sarah Fuller inspiring the next generation 👏 (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/IjKICMwewg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Fuller became the third woman to appear in a Division-I football game, but the first in this prolific of a game. The Power 5 Conferences are represented by the SEC, Big Ten, Big-12, Pac-12 and ACC. Fuller found out after returning from the SEC soccer championships that she would have an opportunity to kick due to COVID-19 restrictions on Vandy’s team.

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he spoke with her before the game and said that he had four daughters and that she was an inspiration.

What an inspiration 🙌 Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/2hGXmcvBeK — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2020