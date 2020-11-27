State Farm to close St. Louis County location and put 111 workers out of jobs

State Farm Insurance has informed the state of Missouri that it plans to lay off 111 workers by January 31, 2021 at its St. Louis County location. In a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, it says the company is closing its Earth City location.

Jobs effected include customer service representatives, consumer loan credit analysts and bank operations representatives. The company says the workers are not part of a union.

State Farm says the closing is part of the company’s move to exit all banking operations.

