Missouri State men’s hoops cancels season opener

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Missouri State men’s basketball program, tonight’s (Nov. 27) game against Evangel been canceled.

Team activities will also be paused for at least 14 days. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with the university’s Athletics COVID Re-entry Policy.

Upcoming Bears home games against Ecclesia (Nov. 28), Central Arkansas (Dec. 1), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 5) and Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 12) are also affected and will be canceled or postponed.